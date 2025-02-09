Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
CalGet V2 (formerly Cal.et)
This is a launch from CalGet (formerly Cal.et)
See 1 previous launch
CalGet V2 (formerly Cal.et)
Add to calendar link generator
Visit
Upvote 73
CalGet is a powerful, free Add to Calendar link generator that lets you create and share event links across social media, websites, emails, and newsletters, ensuring your audience never misses an event.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Events
•
Marketing
•
Calendar
30% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
CalGet (formerly Cal.et)
Add to Calendar Link Generator. (FREE)
Follow
73
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
CalGet V2 (formerly Cal.et) by
CalGet (formerly Cal.et)
was hunted by
Tesfaye Girma
in
Events
,
Marketing
,
Calendar
. Made by
Tesfaye Girma
and
Yared Ayalew
. Featured on February 11th, 2025.
CalGet (formerly Cal.et)
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 9th, 2024.