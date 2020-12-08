  1. Home
Calendbook.com v1

Share open time slots with links. Customers book in 3 clicks

Productivity
Sales
SaaS
Share open calendar slots with links, let customers and anyone book in 3 clicks.
Made with LOVE in Puglia, Southern Italy.
Won 30,000 Euros young entrepreneur award by Puglia Region.
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
After almost 20 years away from my native region of Puglia in Southern Italy I came back home to reconnect with my roots, in August 2019 a couple of young software developers from my town Cerignola reached out to build something together. We met and clicked so I decided to have them join our network of talented developers around the world at www.stellartalents.com, they are our youngest at 23. After 8 years in California and 7 at Nokia and Microsoft I got very focused on SaaS so we reviewed a list of software that I liked while in the US and decided to start with improving and simplifying the experience of calendar booking. We felt there was a big opportunity to reduce the amount of clicks needed when signing up, managing settings, viewing the most important information on a dashboard and book a meeting. In July 2020 we won a 30,000 Euros award from Puglia region so we recently incorporated Calendbook SRL (like an LLC in the US). In our roadmap we plan to add support for Outlook (Microsoft account), Stripe Connect so that you can get paid in advance from people booking events on your calendar and many other features which will also depend on your feedback. In the near future we plan to release new apps that will help get matched to your contacts when both free, create events which can be added by multiple people...just to mention a few. p.s. Come visit us in Puglia!! https://medium.com/@vincebelpied...
Giacinto Carlucci
Maker
🎈
CEO at calendbook.com
@vincebelpiede Super excited about this launch! 🚀
Domenico Colucci
🎈
CoFounder at Nextome
@vincebelpiede great! will try it out and get back to you!
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
@vincebelpiede @domenicocolucci Thanks so much Domenico! looking forward!
Mike Rubini
Running 5+ SaaS in parallel | Fast ⚡️
I'll always upvote a product built in my own region! 🚀 🇮🇹
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
@mikerubini you are awesome dude!!! keep up the positive and constructive vibe!!! we need it big time!!!
Giovanni Dimeo
Maker
🎈
CTO at calendbook.com
@mikerubini thank you Mike!
Giacinto Carlucci
Maker
🎈
CEO at calendbook.com
@mikerubini Thank for the support! We really appreciate it!
Mike Rubini
Running 5+ SaaS in parallel | Fast ⚡️
@mikerubini @giovannidimeo you got it!
Mike Rubini
Running 5+ SaaS in parallel | Fast ⚡️
@mikerubini @giacintocarlucci you got it!
Giuseppe Speranza
🎈
24 years old, Frontend engineer
Well done guys! Vincenzo, Giovanni and Giacinto created a great and easy to use product! Best wishes for you guys! greetings from south Italy!
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
@giuseppe_speranza Thanks so much Giuseppe! It means a lot coming from a great developer like you! Looking forward to collaborate soon on some great new software!!!
Giacinto Carlucci
Maker
🎈
CEO at calendbook.com
@giuseppe_speranza Wow man your support means so much for us! we should collaborate soon!
Colin SydesIT
Looks very useful! Have a referral link I can use so you know I sent people?
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
@sydesjokes Hey Colin! Long time no see since Nokia times! great to see you here! we don't have yet a referral or affiliate system but definitely in the plans and we might accelerate if we could have a social media powerhouse like yourself on board!
Giacinto Carlucci
Maker
🎈
CEO at calendbook.com
@sydesjokes Hi Colin, thanks for the comment! We are surely going to implement a referral system for this ;)
Giovanni Dimeo
Maker
🎈
CTO at calendbook.com
@sydesjokes Brilliant idea! you won a free premium upgrade!!! logout and login again to enjoy :)
Colin SydesIT
@sydesjokes @giovannidimeo Great thanks :) Just logged out and back in and now it shows Premium :)
Giovanni Dimeo
Maker
🎈
CTO at calendbook.com
@sydesjokes if there are any problems contact us
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Hey, this one looks nice! 👍
Vincenzo Belpiede
Maker
Founder @stellartalents Building SaaS
@prilutskiy thanks a ton Max for the kind words...it means a lot coming from the dev of the NICEST looking form app :) keep the feedback coming
Giacinto Carlucci
Maker
🎈
CEO at calendbook.com
@prilutskiy Thank you Max! appreciate it, have a try and let us know ;)
