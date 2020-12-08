Calendbook.com v1
Share open time slots with links. Customers book in 3 clicks
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vincenzo Belpiede
MakerFounder @stellartalents Building SaaS
After almost 20 years away from my native region of Puglia in Southern Italy I came back home to reconnect with my roots, in August 2019 a couple of young software developers from my town Cerignola reached out to build something together. We met and clicked so I decided to have them join our network of talented developers around the world at www.stellartalents.com, they are our youngest at 23. After 8 years in California and 7 at Nokia and Microsoft I got very focused on SaaS so we reviewed a list of software that I liked while in the US and decided to start with improving and simplifying the experience of calendar booking. We felt there was a big opportunity to reduce the amount of clicks needed when signing up, managing settings, viewing the most important information on a dashboard and book a meeting. In July 2020 we won a 30,000 Euros award from Puglia region so we recently incorporated Calendbook SRL (like an LLC in the US). In our roadmap we plan to add support for Outlook (Microsoft account), Stripe Connect so that you can get paid in advance from people booking events on your calendar and many other features which will also depend on your feedback. In the near future we plan to release new apps that will help get matched to your contacts when both free, create events which can be added by multiple people...just to mention a few. p.s. Come visit us in Puglia!! https://medium.com/@vincebelpied...
