Calendar Generator
12 weeks on one physical page
#5 Product of the DayToday
If you like planning your upcoming weeks, I find a calendar that fits about 12 weeks on one page quite useful. You print it out and mark only the most important milestones and events ahead. Optionally strike out past days to get a progress-bar like perspective.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Vojtech Rinik@_vojto · Founder at Median.tech
I love this. I've been printing 3 months at a time from Calendar app on Mac. This is much nicer. It's a great way to start a habit. Wanna eat healthier? Print a 12-week program called "no snacks except for Sundays", put it on a wall in your kitchen, and check off days.
Upvote (1)Share·