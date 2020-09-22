Calendar For Individuals & Teams

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
John Rampton
MakerFounder of Calendar.com
Hey Product Hunt, Over the past 10 years, our lives have become more complex. Everyone is busy, and some of us even carry our time-crunched schedules like badges of honor. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average person works 8.8 hours a day. We are seeing even more. People are moving faster than ever before – which means we’re not slowing down enough to determine whether the way we’re spending our time reflects our core values. Introducing, Calendar.com. The more you use Calendar, the more valuable it becomes. By using artificial intelligence and machine learning, we have developed a unique experience tailored to you. Steps to sign-up 1. Sign up at https://www.calendar.com 2. Create a team and add the team members 3. Upgrade to pro Here are some of the core features our users are raving about: Find a Time Calendar gives you the ability to quickly and seamlessly find available time slots across a team or group of people. Invite your team and tag everyone you want for the meeting. It then crawls and automatically identifies open spots across your entire team’s calendars and suggests a time that works for everyone. No more 15 email exchanges just to find a lunch time that works for a few people. Smart Scheduling Time Slots You can customize the types of time slots you offer for different events. Best of all, you can provide links to enable people to easily schedule you for times when you’re available – and only them. Unified Calendar Calendar offers a central location to pull all of your important calendars in one place, giving you a one-stop shop to see personal and professional calendars. It also has the added security that your personal calendar can’t be viewed by anybody else and only shows your time as “busy” during times that are important, like your daughter’s recital or more sensitive doctors appointments. Analytics It’s time for brutal honesty: Not everything you do deserves your time. Calendar gives you the ability to see who you’re meeting with and how often, analyzing where your time is going. This empowers you to be self-aware about how you’re spending your time so you can prioritize what really matters. Anyway, hope you like it and let us know if you have suggestions or ideas. Please email (john@calendar.com) or write comments below; our team will try to answer all your questions. Please keep it positive and constructive. We have an amazing team of developers that have a passion to make this tool better and better over time! ENJOY.
UpvoteShareReport