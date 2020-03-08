Caffeinated - Anti-Sleep App

Discussion
No reviews yet
Lea Hirschmüller
Maker
Hello PH! Lea from the Caffeinated team here. Caffeinated is a Mac Menu Bar App that prevents your Mac from going to sleep, dimming your screen or starting the screensaver. It is available worldwide. Caffeinated is not only very convenient but also easy to use. Just right-click on the icon in your menu bar to prevent your screen from going to sleep. With a left-click on the icon you get all the important options and settings. ☕️ We'd love to get some feedback and I am more than happy to answer any questions! ✌️
