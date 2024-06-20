Launches
Cadenza
Cadenza
Professional AI Chord Generator for DAWs
Cadenza is the easiest and fastest way for amateur producers to create professional grade chord progressions. Let us take care of the chord choice and chord voicing, so you can get to making your track faster.
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
by
Cadenza
About this launch
Cadenza
Professional AI Chord Generator Music Plugin for DAWs
Cadenza by
Cadenza
was hunted by
Sammy Mehra
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Sammy Mehra
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
Cadenza
is not rated yet. This is Cadenza's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
