Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Cachy
Ranked #9 for today
Cachy
Find, connect, talk & share, 1-1 audio & video spaces
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cachy pronounced "CATCHY" is a Beyond Flash Social Network that is encouraging the world to talk good via validations through conversations. Build on Signal open source offering 3 USPs such as CONVERSATION AS A Matching, Content and Marketplace.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Cachy
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Cachy
Find, Connect, Talk & Share. 1-1 Audio and Video Spaces
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Cachy by
Cachy
was hunted by
Mokssh Dharamveer Popli
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Mokssh Dharamveer Popli
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Cachy
is not rated yet. This is Cachy 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#164
Report