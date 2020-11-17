discussion
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Nick, Founder @ CableTread 👋 We are all working from home these days and while a desk at the office can get away with a lot of messy cables, nobody wants that in their home. Frustrated by how poorly cables integrate into standing desks, I built CableTread - a workstation with embedded cabling 🔌 CableTread embraces cables and embeds them directly into the desktop within PCB inspired "Treads" that hold cables in place against gravity using nothing but their own elastic energy. We think it's really cool. It also looks amazing because the cables are hidden and the desk maintains a super slim profile. ✨ CableTread Desk01 was awarded the Red Dot Design Award for the most innovative products of 2020. Future editions will target various professionals, optimized for their specific equipment and needs. 🏆 Please check out our website and let me know what you love/hate about CableTread. ❤️
Wow, some products just make you think, why didn't I come up with that. Reached out!
@jason_alafgani2 thanks Jason!
My desk is littered with cables. I was planning to buy plants to help hide them. 😂 Other than the cleaner presentation, what other aspects of CableTread are unique compared to other standing desks, @nickmadeit?
This is such a great idea! My current WFH situation is driving me insane with all the messy cables. Love how sleek the design is!!