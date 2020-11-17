  1. Home
Workstations with embedded wiring

Messy cabling ruining your workspace? CableTread workstations embed cables directly into the desktop, organizing them out of sight. By seamlessly integrating cabling into solid surfaces, CableTread blurs the boundary between furniture and technology.
CableTread is a cabling solution that is integrated into the desk itself. The product is inspired both aesthetically and functionally by printed circuit boards and provides a dedicated channel for each cable. It also offers the option of embedding electronics, thus ensuring a tidy desk environment.
Nick Allen
Maker
Founder/Designer
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Nick, Founder @ CableTread 👋 We are all working from home these days and while a desk at the office can get away with a lot of messy cables, nobody wants that in their home. Frustrated by how poorly cables integrate into standing desks, I built CableTread - a workstation with embedded cabling 🔌 CableTread embraces cables and embeds them directly into the desktop within PCB inspired "Treads" that hold cables in place against gravity using nothing but their own elastic energy.   We think it's really cool. It also looks amazing because the cables are hidden and the desk maintains a super slim profile. ✨ CableTread Desk01 was awarded the Red Dot Design Award for the most innovative products of 2020. Future editions will target various professionals, optimized for their specific equipment and needs. 🏆 Please check out our website and let me know what you love/hate about CableTread. ❤️
Will Ryan
🎈
hey its me will
wow, I love the orange and black aesthetic. gives it a very sleek look. I can see a market for this as more and more people look to invest in a solid work-from-home setup. good stuff!
Jason Alafgani
Wow, some products just make you think, why didn't I come up with that. Reached out!
Nick Allen
Maker
Founder/Designer
@jason_alafgani2 thanks Jason!
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
My desk is littered with cables. I was planning to buy plants to help hide them. 😂 Other than the cleaner presentation, what other aspects of CableTread are unique compared to other standing desks, @nickmadeit?
Nick Allen
Maker
Founder/Designer
@rrhoover Hey Ryan! CableTread workstations come pre-wired, removing the hassle of wiring it up yourself. By controlling the lengths/locations of cables within the desktop, CableTread workstations offer a more refined solution for the modern professional.
Casey Roth
🎈
new product enthusiast
This is such a great idea! My current WFH situation is driving me insane with all the messy cables. Love how sleek the design is!!
