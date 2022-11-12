Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
See Cabana’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Cabana 6 Design System for Figma
Ranked #7 for today
Cabana 6 Design System for Figma
Design system for Figma
Visit
Upvote 5
35% OFF any Edition
•
Payment Required
Cabana 6 is one of the most comprehensive Design Systems for Figma, and will enable you to create UIs quicker, which means you can present your design ideas much faster.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Design resources
by
Cabana
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Cabana
Create consistently beautiful designs in just hours minutes
26
reviews
Follow
Cabana 6 Design System for Figma by
Cabana
was hunted by
Marcus Andrew
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Design resources
. Made by
Marcus Andrew
and
Jan Six
. Featured on November 13th, 2022.
Cabana
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2018.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#248
Report