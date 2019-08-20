Discussion
Marcus Andrew
**Use the Offer Code PRODUCTHUNT25 to receive 25% OFF!!** Hey there folks! Cabana 3.0 for Sketch has finally arrived. Woop-Woop! If you've been following my musings over on Medium for some time, you'll probably know that a few years ago I built this Design System UI Starter Kit thingy called Cabana. Built Versions 1 & 2. Folks loved it. The feedback was resoundingly positive. Then i paused for a moment. As positively received as Versions 1 & 2 of Cabana had been, I still felt that it was not quite the product I’d envisioned when I first started creating it back in late 2017, for myself initially, so I hadn't exactly listened to much in the way of user feedback at that stage then. That’s not to say that v1 & 2 were merely filler products until I rolled out the big guns (V3.0) at a later date, but more of, I knew I could increase its value even more. And that meant going back, and basically rebuilding it from the ground-up. No lil’ Component tacked on here and there, no ‘Ooh that looks like the Trend of the season’ filler elements added just because others were doing it (Illustrations, as much as love you, I’m looking squarely at you right now). I’m pretty darn pleased with the way Version 3.0 shaped up, and talking to my users, and really gauging their thoughts was key to all of this. Is it a bird, a plane, a design system, or a UI Starter Kit? In plain terms, It’s a super-helpful tool for anybody creating UIs inside of Sketch.
