ByteScout Time Tracker for Gmail

First free billable time tracker that runs right in your Gmail box! Designed for lawyers, accountants and consultants and works inside both desktop or mobile Gmail. Data stays inside your Gmail account only, you may export records as a spreadsheet.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Clever idea, @emironic. Could be useful for lawyers, freelancers, or people that are simply curious how much time they spend in their inbox with specific people.
Eugene MironicMaker@emironic · Programmer and entrepreneur
@rrhoover thank you!
Eugene MironicMaker@emironic · Programmer and entrepreneur
Hi all, This free time tracker is designed to help laywers, accountants, consultants to track billable time they spend on writing and answering emails from their customers. I like that you may track your time even if you are replying to emails from your mobile phone (currently supports Android only, iOS support is coming soon). The data is securily stored inside Gmail account and you may export records to a spreadsheet at any time.
