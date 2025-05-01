Launches
ByteNite
This is a launch from ByteNite
ByteNite
Beyond serverless: AI-ready distributed computing
ByteNite lets you run distributed workloads at scale—no cluster setup, no YAML. Get the power of containers with the simplicity of serverless. Just write code, define your fan-out/fan-in logic, and let our platform handle the rest.
Launch tags:
Software Engineering
•
Developer Tools
•
SDK
40h free compute
About this launch
ByteNite
Pioneering distributed computing and serverless applications
ByteNite by
ByteNite
was hunted by
Fabio Caironi
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
Fabio Caironi
,
Jonathan Yezalaleul
,
Chandra Shekhar Neupane
and
Dibek Poudyal
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
ByteNite
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 4th, 2023.