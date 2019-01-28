BYG is a first-stop, time saver for travelers as you plan and enjoy adventures around the world.
Each BYG Country Guide is a dossier of 30 must-knows before you go — visa fees, best wireless carrier, plug adapters, driving rules, vaccinations and more. All on 1 delightful page. Saving you time, money and 'lost in translation' headaches!
SashaMaker@sashatobago · Filmmaker · Adventuress · Explorer
Hi all, I'm excited to share The Notorious BYG with you today — a first-stop, time saver for worldly travelers. Thanks @bramk for the hunt! Like many of you, I love to travel afar. Whether I was headed to the Great Wall, Great Pyramid or Great Barrier Reef, there were certain things I always researched beforehand: visa requirements, exchange rate, plug adapters, immunizations, safety alerts, et al. Doing so, however, entailed visiting multiple websites to find all the accurate answers I needed. A super inefficient process. So I created BYG. A collection of 'Before You Go' dossiers for over 70 countries (and counting!), where you can view all the key travel info you need to know about a country. Quickly, easily and on 1 delightful page. Saving you time 🕓, money 💰 and international headaches 🤕. BYG data is collected and updated from official government and NGO sources, using journalistic and academic research methods. I invite you to check it out, and bookmark it for your next globe-trotting adventure. Thoughts, feedback and questions are most welcome. Thanks and Bon voYaGe! Sasha
