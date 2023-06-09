Products
This is the latest launch from acreom
See acreom’s 3 previous launches →
Ranked #10 for today
byeJira
Your Jira issues in your personal markdown knowledge base
Upvote 131
Review, manage and work on your issues in your personal markdown knowledge base. Link an issue to your own private page, add context and break down to subtasks. All in an interface you will enjoy using.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
acreom
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
acreom
The way developers get things done.
8
reviews
487
followers
Follow for updates
byeJira by
acreom
was hunted by
Jack Smith
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Martin Antos
,
Denis Laca
,
Adam Pavlisin
,
Peter Bokor
and
Slavo Glinsky
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
acreom
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on September 2nd, 2021.
Upvotes
131
Comments
20
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#21
