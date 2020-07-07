  1. Home
"Block" addicting websites by graying them out 🤫

A Chrome extension that lets you "block" sites by graying them out. BW_BROWSER helps you take control of your internet addiction by making sites less appealing. Specify certain sites you want grayed out, or just gray out everything.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I was recently inspired an article (https://humanetech.com/resources...) by Tristan Harris that recommends turning your phone black and white to make it less visually addicting. The advice has been helpful at reducing my phone usage, however I've been spending a lot more time on my laptop in my browser during quarantine. As a remedy to this, I built BW_BROWSER, a Chrome extension that lets you "block" sites by graying them out. It's like dark mode, but for getting things done! 🦾 Blocking sites wholesale is a bit like quitting an addiction cold turkey. Instead, graying out sites makes them less appealing to look at while still letting them be used, affecting your long-term user behavior as you are conditioned to be less interested in potentially time sucking websites. You can freely add and remove sites, as well as gray out all sites or disable the blocking temporarily. It's an unobtrusive and lightweight way to make your browsing experience more productive. Would love some feedback as this is my first PH launch! Also huge thanks to @alexshye for hunting + feedback! 🚀 Cheers, Ryan
Also side note - a quick update's coming in today on launch! Some tooltips are going in on the options page to make the tool a bit more understandable when it comes to adding/removing websites.
This is a simple and useful productivity tool -- it gives you that little nudge you need to stop going down your favorite rabbit hole during the work day.
