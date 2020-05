You Can Now Take BuzzFeed Quizzes In Real Time With Your Friends - You're Welcome

Let's get this party started. by , Do you like taking BuzzFeed quizzes? Are you sick and tired of screenshotting your results and texting them to your friends? Well, have we got the thing for you! Introducing... πŸŽ‰ Quiz Party πŸŽ‰, an awesome new way to take quizzes with your friends in real time!