Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BuzzClip
BuzzClip
You’re 60 seconds from your first viral UGC TikTok
Visit
Upvote 65
Create viral TikTok AI UGCs in 60 seconds with BuzzClip: 1. Choose among 100+ AI-powered characters 2. Customize your UGC (viral hook, voiceover, music, demo video..) 3. Publish directly to Tiktok
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Marketing automation
•
Influencer marketing
1 month 50% discount
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
BuzzClip
You're 60 seconds from your first viral UGC Tiktok.
Follow
65
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BuzzClip by
BuzzClip
was hunted by
Eric Djavid
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Eric Djavid
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
BuzzClip
is not rated yet. This is BuzzClip's first launch.