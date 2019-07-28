Discussion
Hello, friends. I’m excited to announce Buttsss, the most daring collection of round and beautiful butt illustrations in the universe. You can use these GIFs on your pitch deck, your product screens, your marketing campaigns, your business presentations, or your motivational speeches. Buttsss is entirely comprehensive, with innovations that enable creativity and collaboration across every dimension of a project. You can create responsive butt grids, rapid butt prototyping, advanced butt animations, mighty butt design systems, and seamless butt collaboration, all in one place. I approached Buttsss with a deep understanding of the art and science of human anatomy. Insights gained by working closely with the world’s best butt lovers and finding inspiration in how they create a world full of butts. Every brushstroke of Buttsss was crafted to answer the needs of butt aficionados like you and harness the ultimate Butt Power. Now, that power is yours.
@pablostanley This is a masterpiece of an intro comment 😂 To match a masterpiece of a product! 👏👏👏
@jamesdaly90 Thank you James. You're the best.
Butts As a Service! 🚀 Congratulations, @pablostanley with the launch 🙂 Case-study is super insightful by the way. Especially the conclusion with learnings you've taken by doing the project)
@geek_1001 Thank you, Ahmed. I appreciate you taking the time to read the very important case study. Here's a butt inspired by your profile pic. Thoughtful Butt.
My favourites: 1. Thunder Butt 2. Superhero Butt Such deep thoughts putt into each pair of Butt 👏🏼
@chinchang457 Thank you for listing your favorites, Kushagra. For me, it's Bongo Butt, Triple Butt, and Clapping Butt. Here's another butt that you might consider adding to your list:
@alisalahio Nice indeed, Ali!
@pablostanley Yay, I got one! :D
This is amazing. I don't even have a use case but i think i will find one now.
@ktkaushik I would love to witness your use case, Kaushik, Please share!
