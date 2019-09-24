Discussion
Austin Ryder
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Friends, Brian's comment contains the juice on Button Shortcuts. This is our promise to do everything it takes to help you unleash your inner performance. We're hardcore listeners and doers, so what you comment today will greatly impact the future of Button. Really. The app used to be as helpful as Doodlebob, and it was user feedback that brought Button to where it is today. We hope you love it. But tell us what you hate about it. That's more fun.
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt! Button Shortcuts is a desktop app that teaches you how to use your software more efficiently. Just double-tap ⌘ to learn shortcuts for any program you're using. Think of it as the shortcut for all shortcuts. A few notable features: 🔎 Search for shortcuts ❤️ Favorite shortcuts to remember ✅ Mark shortcuts you've learned 👊 Execute shortcuts by pressing Enter/Return Our goal is to maximize the world's digital productivity. With Button, we're achieving this by helping you stay in the flow and making you a master of your software. We know the app has a long way to go in order to fully accomplish this, so we'd love to hear your feedback (especially negative feedback - it helps us improve faster). Looking forward to hearing your thoughts. Don't be shy - tear us a new one! :)
