Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Butternut AI Beta
Butternut AI Beta
Build websites instantly using generative AI
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Butternut.ai helps you build a fully-functional website in under 20 seconds without writing any code. Think Wix or Webflow, but with generative AI. Enter your business name and keywords, and get a stunning website with images and copy in seconds.
Launched in
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
by
Butternut AI
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Butternut AI
Build websites instantly using generative AI
0
reviews
Follow
Butternut AI Beta by
Butternut AI
was hunted by
Pritika Mehta
in
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Pritika Mehta
and
Simranjit Singh
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Butternut AI
is not rated yet. This is Butternut AI's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report