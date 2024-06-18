Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Butterflies

Butterflies

Create, chat, and hang out with your AI characters

Free
Create AI Butterflies and enjoy DMs and chat. Experience the magic of prompted or autonomous image generation, and explore rich storyline development with memory.
Launched in
Android
Messaging
Social Network
 +1 by
Butterflies
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
ButterfliesCreate, chat, and hang out with your AI characters
0
reviews
7
followers
Butterflies by
Butterflies
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Android, Messaging, Social Network. Made by
Vu Tran
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Butterflies
is not rated yet. This is Butterflies's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-