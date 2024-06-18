Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Butterflies
Butterflies
Create, chat, and hang out with your AI characters
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create AI Butterflies and enjoy DMs and chat. Experience the magic of prompted or autonomous image generation, and explore rich storyline development with memory.
Launched in
Android
Messaging
Social Network
+1 by
Butterflies
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Butterflies
Create, chat, and hang out with your AI characters
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Butterflies by
Butterflies
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Social Network
. Made by
Vu Tran
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Butterflies
is not rated yet. This is Butterflies's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report