Buttercup for iOS

Ditch your 2FA / OTP apps! Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an absolute must in today's online service environment, and it's never been easier to use one-time passwords (OTPs) with all the great mobile applications out there. When enabling 2FA on your accounts you're usually presented with a handy QR code that you're able to scan on your phone to pop the OTP codes right into one of your authentication apps like Google's or Microsoft's Authenticator.