    • This is the latest launch from Butter Scenes
    If Miro, Mentimeter and Pitch had a baby 🔥

    Create engaging workshops that combine the best of presentation, interaction, and whiteboarding tools—all in an easy-to-use slide builder. Easy for participants, powerful for you.
    Design Tools
    Productivity
    Meetings
    About this launch
    Think Miro, Mentimeter & Pitch… but all in one flow 🔥
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    Made by
    Shirinnada Nurrazak
    Kyle Foo
    Dinda Pradhita Mahararas
    Cheska Teresa
    Jakob Knutzen
    Chris Holm-Hansen
    Samuel Sandro
    Claudio Angga
    Adam Wan
    Tuck Hoe Khoo
    Adelina Amajida
    Alina Colceag
    . Featured on November 7th, 2024.
    is rated 4.9/5 by 219 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2021.
