Busy Status Bar
Busy Status Bar
Open-source device showing busy state, pomodoro timer + more
Busy Status Bar is a productivity multi-tool device with an LED pixel screen. Displays a personal busy message. Built-in Pomodoro timer and Apps. Fully customizable, open-source, and hacker-friendly.
Productivity
Hardware
Time Tracking
