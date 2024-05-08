Launches
Business Model Patterns Card Deck
Business Model Patterns Card Deck
Transform your business strategy
Proven business models that have driven success for global leaders across industries. Rethink how your business can create, deliver, and capture value.
Business
Business Model Patterns Card Deck by
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Business
. Made by
Anders Toxboe
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Business Model Patterns Card Deck
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Business Model Patterns Card Deck's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
