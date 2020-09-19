BurnoutIndex.org is the first science-backed Burnout Risk test designed for tech workers. We want to help you get a free and insightful way to protect your mental health at work.
Marcos Spontón
founder & ceo @yerbolabs
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Marcos, co-founder of Yerbo, the creators of burnoutindex First of all, thanks so much to @chrismessina for hunting Burnout Index! Huge thanks. We built Burnout Index to help tech workers to tackle their burnout risk before it’s too late. Over the course of our careers, each of us has had deeply personal experiences battling burnout. While burnout is a part and parcel of almost every trade, the tech industry is quite unique because of its fast-moving environment with high expectations on all corners, and the focus on the technical side of work, sometimes leaving the human side way forgotten. Does not have to be like that. To be our best, we have to feel our best and that’s starts with taking care of ourselves with science-backed, data-informed tools. We believe the future of work is burnout free, and we are thrilled for you to join us! We’d love to hear your feedback or feature suggestions we could include which would help you focus and do more of your best work! Feel free to leave a comment below :) PS - We'll also building the most accurate and complete burnout prevention tool for teams. Let me know in the comments if you want to know more!
