Bunnyshell

Self-service DevOps automation for any application

Web App
Productivity
SaaS
+ 3
Bunnyshell is a self-service DevOps automation platform that helps teams cut downtime and deliver reliable applications and services at high velocity.
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
Hey there, product hunters! Alin here, the founder of Bunnyshell. We’re thrilled to finally showcase the most recent version of Bunnyshell, a self-service DevOps automation platform that helps developers deliver reliable apps and services with incredible speed. Our customers get MAJOR benefits by using Bunnyshell - we’re pioneers when it comes to DevOps automation. For this and many more, we’re proud to say that last December, we’ve been named Startup of the Year by the Central European Startup Awards. Today, after working round-the-clock, we finally managed to bring Bunnyshell to a stage where there’s ZERO DevOps experience required for teams to build, deploy, and scale modern apps. Bunnyshell is designed for startups, e-commerce websites, dev agencies, or any SMB that wants the benefits of automation and uptime as a service. By using our platform, you can launch and deliver products significantly faster. We started the journey of building this product based on our own needs. We knew and experienced first hand that every company needs uptime, security, best practices, backup, monitoring, deployment tools, etc. So we thought: why reinvent the wheel over and over again when we could build a platform that automates all that? So we've built ourselves a platform. Here’s a sneak peek of what devs can do with Bunnyshell to deploy scalable environments for end-to-end applications on the cloud: 🔦Infrastructure Management ⌬ Automatic Deployments 🗂 Custom Provisioning 🌎Autoscaling 🔌Load balancer 🖥Self-Healing 🔍 Enhanced Monitoring 📜 Log Aggregation We've automated all these features and turned them into built-in DevOps tools that would otherwise take months or even years to build by a dedicated team of DevOps Engineers. Now, instead of learning tens of DevOps tools, you only need to understand and use a single DevOps automation platform that incorporates them all. For the tech enthusiasts here that want to get down to specific functionalities or deployments that you can do with Bunnyshell, head over to our website https://bunnyshell.com/, give the product a try, and let us know your feedback. 🤩 Otherwise, If you have any questions, leave them in the comments section below; the team and I would love to answer them! 🙏 P.S. We’re offering a 25% discount for 3 months 🤩 for all our PH supporters with promo code → PRODUCTHUNT
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Growth Marketing Manager @ Questo
@alin_dobra congrats!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks!
Adrian Stanica
🎈
education focused
It just make life easier/a lot easier as an app developer, as I don't need to spend time on infrastructure. I can just focus on the code, and leave all the scalability/monitoring/logging/management headaches to the system for a very low price - compared to the time I would have to put in manually. And simple is best!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@adrian_stanica Thank you, Adi!
Colin KlinkertFounder, SovereignNet
Big fan of BunnyShell - Well done Alin and team
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@colinklinkert Thanks Colin and happy to have you onboard!
Louis Anghel
🎈
.....
Congraaats!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@louis_anghel Thanks Louis!
Alexandru Oncete
🎈
QA Consultant
Congrats @alin_dobra !!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@alexandru_oncete Thanks for all the help, Alex!
Denio Stef
Good job, guys!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@denio_stef Thanks! We appreciate it!
Cristian Blanaru
🎈
Techie with a heart for photography
It's pretty sweet, automates most of the boring stuff, so up up up upvote
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@cristian_blanaru Thanks!
Selçuk ŞentürkAF | Absolute Freedom
Great app with great features also has great potential in it! Congratulations @alin_dobra :)
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@selcuksenturk Thank you & happy to have you onboard!
Sorin DumitrescuVP of Engineering @ Bunnyshell
A really game-change product for SMBs, allowing to leverage cloud concepts for creating a secure and scalable infrastructure in no-time. It makes cloud really accessible at a very affordable price.
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@sorin_f_dumitrescu Thanks for your feedback and Happy to have you here, Sorin!
Vasile Darie
🎈
Founder of Orgo.space
Orgo.space is using Bunnyshell for more than 2 years now. To sum up this software, it's the devops interface for the novice and the master. Thank you and looking forward!
Alin Dobra
Maker
Devops is broken. We are here to fix it.
@orgospace Lovely to hear it! Thanks Vasile and happy to have you and orgo.space onboard!
