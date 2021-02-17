discussion
Derek Brown
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm Derek, the CEO of Bunches, and I'm super excited to launch Bunches on iOS and web - https://bunches.chat/ - here on Product Hunt! At Bunches, we're building the easiest way to start a free or paid group chat about anything. As we all know, group chats are easy to use and easy to sustain....but they're not easily discovered...or monetized. We want Bunches to be the place where Creators of all sizes can come to easily start a community, get discovered, and get paid! We already have some really fun Bunches running on the platform, here are just a few to check out: • Homescreen ($apps) • STONKS ($stonks) • Big Ideas Backstage ($bigideas) • eCommerce ($ecom) • The Wine Aisle ($wine) Check out our newly launched Bunches Web platform or download the app on the Apple App Store and join the conversation! Of course, if you want to launch a Bunch about your passion, we're more than happy to help :) We love you Bunches, Product Hunt! Derek
POWER TO THE CREATORS YES. MORE OF THIS. MORE BUNCHES Loving the experience so far. Starting a new bunch right now!
@pinkhoodie Love this, and love that you're along for the ride, Nir! 🙏
Love Bunches and the team behind it! Excited to continue watching it grow
@bentaytay Thanks, Ben! 🙌