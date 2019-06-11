Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jean Hsieh (Jean)
There are several apps that give us a place to share short videos and stories of our life to friends or publics. But there are also things I wouldn't share when my profile is linked to it. Being able to share things anonymously on BumBum makes me feel more comfortable when I want to share things that I won't share on Instagram or other social medias. Also, the features of me able to see the stories that are shared around me helps me know people around my working environment better and easier! Should all try it and see what's happening around you!!!
