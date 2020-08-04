Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jake Moxey
Maker
Hello everyone! Maker here. I'd love to introduce Bumbag to you all – an accessible & themeable React UI Kit that allows you to rapidly build React applications whether it be an MVP or a large-scale application. Featuring: - 70+ accessible components - Global & component-level theming - Flexible component composition - Page shells - Intuitive APIs - Color modes - Variants - Layout primitives - Utility components & hooks Bumbag is used in production by companies such as Pory (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), Medipass (https://medipass.com.au), and Localz (https://localz.com) – with an overwhelming amount of positive feedback in regards to increased developer productivity. Check it out at https://bumbag.style and the GitHub Repo at https://github.com/bumbag/bumbag-ui
UpvoteShare