Podcasts are hard to share because they are hard to immediately consume. Bullet lets you share captioned video snippets of your favourite podcasts from any podcast app so that your friends can immediately consume it.
Benjamin LimMaker@benjalimm · Polygloss
Hey PH! Sharing podcasts is difficult because audio is hard for the recipient to immediately consume. We’ve built a simple way to share captioned video snippets of podcasts, so your friends can simply glaze over it to get to that “ah-ha moment”. Bullet works on top of almost any podcast app on iOS, so you don’t have to switch podcast apps - simply share the link to Bullet from your podcast app of choice. We hope you find this tool useful! F.A.Q Will there be support for more than 15 seconds? - We are about to launch support for up to 30s in the next day or two (Watch out for an update)
