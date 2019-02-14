Built with Carrd
Video training and templates for building with Carrd
#5 Product of the DayToday
Built with Carrd. The video training program that teaches you how to build and ship mini-startups in minutes.
Ben TossellMaker@bentossell · Makerpad.co
I've been working on this course for a little while. It gives you 11 or 21 templates (depending on $$) for Carrd.co and quick video tutorials to explain them. You can get 60% off the launch price AND 40% off Carrd PRO plans if you sign up today. Enrollment closes midnight tomorrow. I see this as a growing course so we have a private Slack for all to hang in, ask questions, get recommendations etc. And I'll add content based on what is suggested. e.g. if a feature or workflow needs some extra explanation, I'll fire up a quick screen recording to explain it. Because sitting and just watching a video is no way to really learn - you need interaction, digging into the details and sometimes some real help!
Nikita@_n1ks
Been a member of previous Ben’s newco community for a while and even if you not gonna build stuff - check a few tutorials to change your mindset of doing things really fast. I hope Carrd sponsors Ben :D
Ben TossellMaker@bentossell · Makerpad.co
@_n1ks haha Carrd gives me enough as it is! thanks!
Sam McAllister@sammcallister · Creator | Instagram @sam.travel
That's awesome Ben. Have been using Carrd for a while now!
