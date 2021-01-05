Built for Mars
Peter Ramsey
MakerI make products better, sometimes
Hey, Peter here 👋 My "day job" is to help companies build better product experiences, and I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best teams in the world (Klarna, Notion, Google, Pitch...). Eventually the penny dropped: I'm pointing out loads of the same mistakes, again and again. So I started just creating and posting free content in my spare time, which highlights some of the 'face-palm' mistakes in products I use. This became Built for Mars, and there are now nearly 90 case studies up there in total. (Aiming to release 2 per month in 2021). And whilst I've done my 10,000 hours finessing over UX, I'm still learning about how to build—and cater to—a community. So I'd love to hear your feedback, and if you like what I do then you can subscribe to the newsletter for a few new case studies each month. Thanks—I'll be hanging around in the comments today so ask anything (UX related, business-related, meme-related etc.) ✌️ --- ☝️ "This is really similar to 'X' and 'Y'!" Yeah, there are some great resources out there which I love and recommend to companies all the time (shoutout to growth.design, mobbin.design and useronboard.com), but nothing really captured the 'common sense' issues that I find myself talking about every day. So I'd say that's my niche: pointing out UX toothaches that once you've seen, you can never unsee—and hopefully explaining the impact of those issues in a broader context. ^ In a recent user survey, someone referred to me as the John Wick of UX mistakes. Which I quite like. ---
