Home
→
Product
→
Build with Theta
Build with Theta
Prototype and test apps in production w/ fly-on-air updates.
Visit
Upvote 37
12 months 50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
⚡️ An easy-to-use builder for designing UIs fly-on-air. 🔄 Quickly set A/B tests without app releases. 🤝 Avoid thousands in losses from unproductive teamwork. ⚡️Embed Theta designs into websites.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Open Source
+3 by
Build with Theta
About this launch
Build with Theta
Prototype and test your app in production
0
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
Build with Theta by
Build with Theta
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Andrea Buttarelli
,
Gianluca d'Ottavio
,
Charlotte Torres
and
Ariel Di Porto
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Build with Theta
is not rated yet. This is Build with Theta 's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report