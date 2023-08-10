Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Build with Theta

Build with Theta

Prototype and test apps in production w/ fly-on-air updates.

Free Options
Embed
⚡️ An easy-to-use builder for designing UIs fly-on-air. 🔄 Quickly set A/B tests without app releases. 🤝 Avoid thousands in losses from unproductive teamwork. ⚡️Embed Theta designs into websites.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Open Source
 +3 by
Build with Theta
About this launch
Build with Theta Prototype and test your app in production
0
reviews
59
followers
Build with Theta by
Build with Theta
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Design Tools, Productivity, Open Source. Made by
Andrea Buttarelli
,
Gianluca d'Ottavio
,
Charlotte Torres
and
Ariel Di Porto
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Build with Theta
is not rated yet. This is Build with Theta 's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-