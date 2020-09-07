Build a Stack
Navin Pareek
MakerFounder, buildastack.com
Hello everyone, Build a Stack (BaS) started as a side project because of the tools I needed for my business. That list has now grown to 3,500 tools and resources. Extremely pleased to be on ProductHunt, the platform that has helped me find many of these gems. The primary focus of BaS is integrate-ability. I believe that every software tool exists as part of a process. BaS allows you to choose a category, and then filter based on integration with 100+ other software tools like Hubspot, Marketo, Parabola, Datadog, Slack, OneLogin, etc. The second focus on BaS is Usecases. I think it is useful to talk about how software is used in a company's process. I have made a start with a few articles but would love to do more. In addition, BaS 1. links to all the review sites (G2, Capterra, etc) and up to 120+ other places on the internet that talk about this software 2. allows you to compare multiple products by functionality and integrations 3. saves your favourites to "My Stack" BaS is not perfect. It probably has a few bugs, could load faster, needs more frequent updates, etc. But let me know if you like the concept and how I can improve it. Oh.. and BaS is built with off the shelf components and no custom code. Finally, as part of the launch, I have opened up a few free 1-1 consultation sessions. If you think I can help improve current processes, implement new ones, get to market faster, or just better your reporting spreadsheet/financial model, please book a slot at https://calendly.com/navin/30-mi....
This is just great, congrats on putting together this platform. I'm already sold on the idea that setting up the right toolbox for your startup is key and can be a true competitive advantage and I like to think of myself as a "product geek" but I already discovered interesting tools that weren't on my radars in the first few minutest of browsing Build a Stack. Working on uses cases and focus on "integrability" is really smart!
