  1. Home
  2.  → BuhoCleaner

BuhoCleaner

A Mac cleaner app customized for macOS Big Sur.

#3 Product of the DayToday
BuhoCleaner is a new and exciting Mac cleaning app that is made for reclaiming gigabytes of free storage and boosting your Mac performance at a glance.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews5.0/5
Philip VaarskovCMO
Great to have more players in the cleaning macOS field. I’m curious to know what your main differences are to cleanmymac? I have been using them for a while but I’m always also looking for alternatives :)
Share
andy
Maker
🎈
CEO Dr.Buho Inc.
Hey Product hunters here! Wish you're having a great time to November. I’m andy, CEO of DrBuho Inc.. It's my great pleasure to present you our Mac cleaner app called BuhoCleaner-a super fast and reliable app made to free digital space, uninstall apps and find duplications. Here's it's homepage: https://www.drbuho.com/ Feel interested? Grad a free NFR license code on this page and have a try: https://www.drbuho.com We are eager to hearing from you.
Share
Clem Harvey
@drbuho_inc Hi there, Congrats on your new product launch ~ I'm seeing 23.5GB of "Other" on my MBP and guess your app can clean these storage junk.
Share
Ton
Mac'aholic
@drbuho_inc Just curious: how does BudoCleaner differentiate from apps like CleanMyMac X, Sensei and TrashMe 3?
Share