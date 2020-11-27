BuhoCleaner
A Mac cleaner app customized for macOS Big Sur.
Philip VaarskovCMO
Great to have more players in the cleaning macOS field. I’m curious to know what your main differences are to cleanmymac? I have been using them for a while but I’m always also looking for alternatives :)
Hey Product hunters here! Wish you're having a great time to November. I’m andy, CEO of DrBuho Inc.. It's my great pleasure to present you our Mac cleaner app called BuhoCleaner-a super fast and reliable app made to free digital space, uninstall apps and find duplications. Here's it's homepage: https://www.drbuho.com/ Feel interested? Grad a free NFR license code on this page and have a try: https://www.drbuho.com We are eager to hearing from you.
@drbuho_inc Hi there, Congrats on your new product launch ~ I'm seeing 23.5GB of "Other" on my MBP and guess your app can clean these storage junk.
@drbuho_inc Just curious: how does BudoCleaner differentiate from apps like CleanMyMac X, Sensei and TrashMe 3?