Bugster
Software Testing Agent
Transform user flows into automated tests instantly. AI-powered testing solution that helps developers ship bug-free software faster.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
About this launch
Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers
Bugster by
Tristan Pollock
Giovanni Borgogno
Juan Bautista Beck
Franco Sebastián Benítez
Facundo Lopez Scala
Ignacio Solorzano
. Featured on May 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Bugster's first launch.