Buglab AI
Buglab AI
Spellcheck for UI
Easily detect UI/UX issues in websites, platforms, and web apps by automating the testing process. Accelerate development, and ensure client-facing software quality effortlessly while focusing on the important aspects of your business.
Launched in
User Experience
Developer Tools
Development
by
Buglab
About this launch
Buglab
Spellcheck for UI
Buglab AI by
Buglab
was hunted by
Bogomil Shopov - Бого
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Yordan Nenov
,
Martin Stoev
and
Damyan Stanchev
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
Buglab
is not rated yet. This is Buglab's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
