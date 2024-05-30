Launches
Buglab AI

Easily detect UI/UX issues in websites, platforms, and web apps by automating the testing process. Accelerate development, and ensure client-facing software quality effortlessly while focusing on the important aspects of your business.
User Experience
Developer Tools
Development
Buglab
Buglab AI by
Buglab
was hunted by
Bogomil Shopov - Бого
in User Experience, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Yordan Nenov
,
Martin Stoev
and
Damyan Stanchev
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
