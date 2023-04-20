Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bugkiss
Bugkiss
Little lips for bug lovin's.
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bugkiss is a whimsical device which finally solves the age-old dilemma of wanting to kiss every bug, but having lips that are too strong for tiny little insects. Smooch without smoosh!
Launched in
Kids
Crowdfunding
Nature & Outdoors
+1 by
Bugkiss
AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 650k hours of data.
About this launch
Bugkiss
Little lips for bug lovin's.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Bugkiss by
Bugkiss
was hunted by
Legboot
in
Kids
,
Crowdfunding
,
Nature & Outdoors
. Made by
Legboot
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Bugkiss
is not rated yet. This is Bugkiss's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report