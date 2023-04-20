Products
  Bugkiss
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bugkiss

Bugkiss

Little lips for bug lovin's.

Payment Required
Embed
Bugkiss is a whimsical device which finally solves the age-old dilemma of wanting to kiss every bug, but having lips that are too strong for tiny little insects. Smooch without smoosh!
Launched in
Kids
Crowdfunding
Nature & Outdoors
 +1 by
About this launch
Bugkiss by
Bugkiss
was hunted by
Legboot
in Kids, Crowdfunding, Nature & Outdoors. Made by
Legboot
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
