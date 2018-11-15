Buffer Stories Creator
Quickly create thumb-stopping content for Stories
Buffer Stories Creator is a free, lightweight tool that enables you to create thumb-stopping content for Stories. You’re able to create the foundation of your Stories content with text, graphics, and a background image or color. Once you’ve created your content and are ready to post your Story, simply upload your image(s) to Facebook or Instagram.
Michael EcksteinHunter@mike_eck · Product Marketing, Buffer
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m pumped to share a little something the Buffer marketing team built for ourselves that we hope other marketers and businesses will enjoy, too. Buffer Stories Creator is a free, quick, and lightweight way to create and download images for your Facebook and Instagram Stories - helping you lay the foundation of your Stories with customizable text, graphics, and a background image or color. We love using it to add our branding to our Stories, and keep them in a consistent style. It’s super easy to download the images you create (no sign-up or sign-in needed) so that you can add them to your Stories when the time is right for you. With over 500 million combined daily active users on Facebook and Instagram, Stories are an amazing opportunity for brands and businesses to connect with their audience and we’re excited about making it easier and faster to plan out Stories content. It’d be awesome to hear what you think and feel free to ask any questions! 😄 Cheers, Mike (and the Buffer team!)
Imran Haider@imrnhdr · Freelance Product Strategist and Writer
@mike_eck no scheduling?
Ben Tossell@bentossell · newCo
Love 'thumb-stopping'
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
Still waiting for story scheduling feature. :)
shawn roos@shawnroos · Making dat Product.
Nice to see a simple "does one thing well" app for a usecase many brands and businesses have. 🙌
