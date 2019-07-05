Budget Meal Planner
I want to open this discussion with a simple question: How much do you spend on food each day? $20? $15? You couldn't possibly be spending less than $10... nah, that's not possible. Or is it? Hi, Product Hunters! 🐱I'm Dianna, the creator of Budget Meal Planner. When I started BMP, I simply was sharing my lifestyle of how I try to follow a food budget of only $5 a day. Now, I help others ditch their bad eating habits while also being able to save money. This project initially began as a simple newsletter back in April. Every Friday, I sent out a new meal plan based around different themes. These themes are different cuisines and vegetables, such as Thai or Potatoes. You're probably thinking, "I don't have time to cook every day" and I'm right there with you. I create these meal plans realistically, providing easy steps to make affordable meals in batches for the week. After two months of providing this content, the feedback I received was immense. My mailing list reached over 1,000 subscribers and a demand grew to have access to previous meal plans. This is where Budget Meal Planner comes in. In addition to my newsletter, I've created a platform to share everything. Past meal plans from my newsletter, calculated recipes, and general advice to help lower the cost of food. And here's the cherry on top... there's vegetarian alternatives and metric measurements. 🎉 I believe that adapting better eating habits doesn't have to be expensive, and I am here to prove that. I want everyone who visits Budget Meal Planner to leave feeling inspired and motivated to take control of their eating habits and finances.
@diannamallen Congrats for launching! I’ve been following your process on Twitter and I’m sooo happy for you 🎉🎉
@graeme_fulton LOL I love this!
GREAT WORK DIANNA!!
congrats Diana! very useful for college students and many other people :)
@antonio_dmya That's exactly the audience I have in mind, this whole "$5 a day" habit was formed when I was a poor college student. Hell, some weeks I got by only spending $25 on food... so, it's time there's some light shed on these unfortunate situations! But also a solution to those wanting to cut back on spending.
Excellent Job!
Really nice, makes appetite to read, cook and eat :-)