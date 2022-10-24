Products
Home
→
Product
→
Budget Hound 2
Budget Hound 2
Budget planner
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Never done this before? It doesn't matter. The application will tell you how to correctly enter the planned income and expenses, put aside funds and at the same time calculate the daily budget based on your needs.
Launched in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
Budget Hound 2
About this launch
Budget Hound 2
Budget planner
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Budget Hound 2 by
Budget Hound 2
was hunted by
Aleksandr Romanov
in
iOS
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Aleksandr Romanov
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Budget Hound 2
is not rated yet. This is Budget Hound 2's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#36
