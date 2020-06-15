Deals
Buddy
Buddy
On-demand accident insurance for an active life.
Fintech
Sports
+ 1
Buddy offers the first and only on-demand accident insurance for people living an active life. No deductible, no year-long commitment, no wait, just benefits paid directly to you if you get injured doing fun stuff.
30 insurance innovators to watch
Digital Insurance's annual list of movers and shakers defining insurance innovation this year.
The Next-Gen Outdoor Innovations We're Watching
Rivian is building rigs to appeal to the green crowd and overlanders alike By Will Egensteiner Though the electric-vehicle startup Rivian was founded ten years ago, the company intentionally flew under the radar until 2018, when it pulled back the curtain on the R1T pickup at the L.A. Auto Show.
This Adventure Insurance Is Good News for Risk-Takers
About two years ago, Charles Merritt and Jay Paul, both singletrack cyclists, river runners, skiers, snowboarders, and adventure racers who live in Richmond, Virginia, noticed a problem among their friends and other sports enthusiasts: high deductibles and limiting health-insurance policies meant that a broken bone often broke the bank.
