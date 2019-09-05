Discussion
Maker
Ugur Erdal
I am glad to announce to you Bubi Chat. It allows you to chat with other people as anonymously. It's very easy to use. You can create an account via your email. Then login just mail and password. At the same time on the background, we are handling your location and fetching places what is more valuable for chatting. You can enter this chat room, with randomly set avatar start to chat! If you don't like this avatar you can change, if you don't like the chat room you can change with a nearby place. Which location you can use; You are waiting for one of your friends at a coffee place you can start to chat! You are a meeting and the community needs a chat room at that place, don't waste your time with sharing WhatsApp number, open the Bubi! You are a public area which is a football match, you can communicate with another team sporter. So everywhere and everyplace! Note Bubi made with love :)
