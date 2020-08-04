  1. Home
Bubble + Figma Integration

Design and deploy your web app without code

Seamlessly bring your Figma designs into Bubble and can go from prototype to production — all without writing any code!
Specify the Figma file you want to import, and Bubble will bring every visible frame in that file into the current app as its own page.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
This is awesome — and very much directionally where the future of app design and development is going!
Hans Dekker
Tried it the other day and it definitely works well. It isn't perfect, but it's just so awesome how you can import any Figma design and turn it into a full functional (web)app within hours. Loving it!
Moshe Assulin
This is absolutely breaking the boundaries - wondering when it will run seamless :-)
