Brut
The Worlds news delivered through video
iPhone
News
Follow today’s news and never miss one of our new videos. Be the first to comment and share the most trending topics happening now. With one click you can access all of our videos.
19 minutes ago
Video news startup Brut raises $40M, officially launches in the U.S.
Digital media startup Brut is announcing that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding. The money will be used, in part, to finance its launch in the United States. CEO Guillaume Lacroix said that that he and his co-founders all come from the French TV industry, where they were all "frus...
Aaron O'Leary
Huge investment proving that short form video news really is the way forward for emerging news publications
