Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paulina Karpis
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 Thanks for the hunt, @chrismessina When I was priced out of the MBA five years ago, I set out to reimagine business education. Together with behaviorist Jon Levy, we deconstructed the MBA and reverse engineered the benefits. Our co-learning model is cost-effective and fits neatly into a busy professional’s routine. The value prop 🤝 A network of smart peers and business leaders 🎤 Dynamic knowledge of business trends and skills, without the debilitating debt 📈 Access to career opportunities Something unexpected happened at brunchwork: Over the years, as many MBA alumni joined as would-be students. We realized that the MBA’s biggest flaw is that it’s an intermittent solution for a rapidly-changing world. Our generation needs continuous learning to thrive. My Forbes piece on the subject just went viral: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pau... When the pandemic hit, 100% of our revenue was in jeopardy. brunchwork 1.0 was centered on in-person learning. We built brunchwork 2.0 to be digital first. While we no longer serve a meal, we recreated everything else online. “brunchwork at home” members: 📝 Learn actionable strategies from top business leaders 💡 Pitch ideas & get feedback 🌐 Make meaningful professional connections in breakout groups We’re rapidly innovating in online education. Look out for a BIG launch this Fall. If you’d like to ask us any questions, or just say hi, we’ll be hosting an informal “Meet the Team” session today - followed by a networking workshop. Meet the Team & Workshop (7/16) 3:00pm-3:30pm EST - Meet the Team 3:30pm-4:00pm EST - Networking Workshop RSVP here: https://brunchwork.com/next-even... So what do you think about the future of education post-Covid? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, I'm around all day and a quick responder. Paulina P.S. Code PRODUCTHUNT gets you 20% off the First Timer ticket. And, we’re giving away 20 branded brunchwork mugs to Hunters who grab a First Timer ticket today.
UpvoteShare