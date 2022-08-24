Sign in
Browserslist
Target browsers config for modern web apps
Shared browser compatibility config for popular JavaScript tools like Autoprefixer, Babel, ESLint, Next.js, PostCSS, and Webpack. With Browserslist, your modern web apps will be accessible for diverse global audience and load faster.
Developer Tools
GitHub
Tech
Browserslist
Browserslist
Target browsers config for modern web apps
Browserslist by
Browserslist
was hunted by
Nastya Kataeva
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Nastya Kataeva
,
Andrey Sitnik
and
Igor Lukanin
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Browserslist
is not rated yet. This is Browserslist's first launch.
