Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → BrowserFrame 2.0

BrowserFrame 2.0

Easily wrap screenshots in different browser frames.

Easily wrap screenshots in browser frames. What's New: Much faster. Updated frames (retina DPI). More browsers (light+dark mode). Drag-drop support. Paste screenshot from clipboard. Generate screenshot from URL. Customize padding, scaling, background color.
Reviews
Discussion
Philip Bergqvist
Philip Bergqvist
Maker
A "one week build" update. Check out my medium story below where I highlight what's new and some neat canvas tricks I learned to make it all work. https://medium.com/@pqvst/one-we...
UpvoteShare