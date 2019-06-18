Ask
BrowserFrame 2.0
BrowserFrame 2.0
Easily wrap screenshots in different browser frames.
Easily wrap screenshots in browser frames. What's New: Much faster. Updated frames (retina DPI). More browsers (light+dark mode). Drag-drop support. Paste screenshot from clipboard. Generate screenshot from URL. Customize padding, scaling, background color.
an hour ago
Discussion
Philip Bergqvist
A "one week build" update. Check out my medium story below where I highlight what's new and some neat canvas tricks I learned to make it all work.
https://medium.com/@pqvst/one-we...
