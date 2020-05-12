Browsee Analytics for Chrome

Browsee - Chrome Extension to analyse your website's pages and elements
Hello Makers, We are back! Browsee is your smart assistant to help understand users visually and improve on conversion rates. 💪 🤦♀️ We help you find issues in your product that may be impacting users, all while respecting user privacy. 🔒 🏷️ We saw many of our users using our AI tags to discover important user issues. However, at the same time, they wanted to find sessions for a particular page as well as a certain element on their page. 🤔 🔥 While Heatmaps and our search features help you answer those queries, they both required some work from the users. 🛠️ 💡 That is where this chrome extension was born. Our chrome extension makes it super easy to look up the number of sessions for a certain page or to find the number of times a certain element on that page is interacted with. We also give you a list of recent sessions for that query which you can watch within Browsee. 🥂 😎 Get out of the box Session Replays with AI tags (rage clicks, errors, slowness, u-turns, etc, Continous Heatmaps, No-Code funnels, and segments in Browsee. Sign Up and Setup Browsee on your website to give it a spin! For our PH community, use coupon code BROWSEE50 to get a lifetime discount of 50% (apply within a month)!
